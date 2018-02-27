Name released in Wilbarger Co. deadly accident - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Name released in Wilbarger Co. deadly accident

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) -

Newschannel 6 has learned the identity of the man who died following an accident in Wilbarger County last week.

DPS officials said Steven Ho Yu, 47, from Pflugerville, Texas, died following a collision on TX-283 on the Pease River bridge on Thursday, February 22.

Around 9:30 a.m. a driver was northbound on TX-283 on the Pease River bridge, just north of Vernon city limits, when the Jeep turned sideways due to slick roads.

The Jeep ended in southbound traffic when a Toyota, driven by Yu, was unable to stop or make an evasive maneuver, hit the Jeep on the passenger side. 

Yu was not wearing a safety belt and died at the scene. DPS officials said road conditions were icy at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

