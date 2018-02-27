WATCH LIVE: 30th District Texas Senate Q&A

Texas Senate, 30th District incumbent Craig Estes and candidate Pat Fallon, who currently represents District 106 in the Texas House of Representatives are going head-to-head in a Q&A session around Noon at Luby's. The forum is being hosted by the University Kiwanis Club.
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.
A three-vehicle accident in Archer City, involving a school bus, ended with no major injuries on Wednesday.
The Winter Olympics may be over but the Tiny Tots Olympics are about to begin.
Hundreds of KFCs in the UK closed last week because of a chicken shortage. No there’s no gravy.
