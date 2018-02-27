WATCH LIVE: 30th District Texas Senate Q&A - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WATCH LIVE: 30th District Texas Senate Q&A

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Texas Senate, 30th District incumbent Craig Estes and candidate Pat Fallon, who currently represents District 106 in the Texas House of Representatives are going head-to-head in a Q&A session around Noon at Luby's. The forum is being hosted by the University Kiwanis Club.

MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE TO WATCH

