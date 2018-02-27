Social media political ads gain steam in local, regional races

Political ads used to run predominantly on television. But now we are seeing more candidates using social media to get their message out.
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.
Newschannel 6 has learned the identity of the man who died following an accident in Wilbarger County last week.
Airlines, car rental companies and a bank announced the end of discounts with the National Rifle Association in aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library started in 1995 in Parton’s home county of Sevier, TN.
