Social media political ads gain steam in local, regional races

This is a social media ad for John Gillespie who is running for District Attorney of Wichita Co. against incumbent Maureen Shelton. (Source: John Gillespie for DA)

Political ads used to run predominantly on television. But now we are seeing more candidates using social media to get their message out.

It’s especially being seen in the races for Wichita County District Attorney, Wichita County 30th District Court Judge, and Texas Senate District 30.

Political Science Chair of Midwestern State University, Dr. Steve Garrison, says it’s a cheaper way to get the message out and target your audience.

He adds that it’s being used more following the success it brought to President Donald Trump in his presidential campaign.

