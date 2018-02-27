Gun Debate: Texomans weigh in - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Gun Debate: Texomans weigh in

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
Many people are expressing their thoughts about guns following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. (Source: RNN) Many people are expressing their thoughts about guns following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. (Source: RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Many people are expressing their thoughts about guns following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. 

One MSU student said he carries every single day, while another student said she is against it. 

Newschannel 6 also reached out to the Gun Co Arms manager and he said guns are just another tool and they don't kill. People do.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Brenda Robledo will have more on this story on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved. 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Kushner's security clearance downgraded

    Kushner's security clearance downgraded

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 5:17 PM EST2018-02-27 22:17:06 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 5:31 PM EST2018-02-27 22:31:29 GMT
    The interim security clearance of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was downgraded last week. (Source: CNN/Pool)The interim security clearance of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, was downgraded last week. (Source: CNN/Pool)

    Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.

    Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.

  • Delta Air Lines, politics and the NRA

    Delta Air Lines, politics and the NRA

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-02-27 21:27:07 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:32 PM EST2018-02-27 21:32:28 GMT

    Politicians line up to court Delta as Georgia officials slam the airline.

    Politicians line up to court Delta as Georgia officials slam the airline.

  • ELECTION RACE: Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Prec. 1, Place 2 Profile

    ELECTION RACE: Wichita Co. Justice of the Peace, Prec. 1, Place 2 Profile

    Monday, February 26 2018 5:12 PM EST2018-02-26 22:12:05 GMT
    Robert Woodruff thinks his 17 years as a Wichita Falls police officer give him the experience to be the next Wichita Co. JOP. (Source: KAUZ)Robert Woodruff thinks his 17 years as a Wichita Falls police officer give him the experience to be the next Wichita Co. JOP. (Source: KAUZ)

    Robert Woodruff is a Wichita Falls police officer and has held the position for 17 years. James Hughes is the Wichita County Truancy Case Manager and has worked under Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Little for six years. Both are running to be the next Wichita County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Place 2. 

    Robert Woodruff is a Wichita Falls police officer and has held the position for 17 years. James Hughes is the Wichita County Truancy Case Manager and has worked under Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Little for six years. Both are running to be the next Wichita County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Place 2. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly