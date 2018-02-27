Junior League Wichita Falls "Food Fight" wraps up Friday

Friday is the last day to drop off non-perishable foods at Wichita Falls businesses for the annual "Food Fight" hosted by Junior League of Wichita Falls.

The Junior League is competing with leagues from all over Texas and parts of Oklahoma.

The goal is to collect as much food as possible for local food banks.

Last year, JLWF won and they want to do it again.

"Last year we were able to provide over 12,000 meals for the community," said Maggie Lengsfield, co-chair of "Food Fight". It is a great way for people to get involved and know its real hands-on and it can make a difference."

The league is accepting canned and non-perishable goods.

If you can't make it out to a location to drop off food, there will be a big final collection day at United Supermarkets on Jacksboro Highway Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

