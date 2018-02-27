Final Chance of Rain for A While

We have both rain and fog in the area this morning. The fog will affect mainly Oklahoma, the rain will move through mainly our Texas counties, a few of which could see showers for several hours. The best chance of measurable rain will be south and east of Wichita Falls. If we see sunshine this afternoon temperatures may jump to the low 70s, making today the warmest of the week. A weak cool front will come through overnight helping to clear our skies. Thursday begins with a strong, cold north wind and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s. Both Thursday and Friday afternoon will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Saturday look nice as well. Sunday bring our next chance of thunderstorms and strong south winds.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist