Tracking Rain Chances

Cloudy skies will give way to another areas of showers toward morning. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but wide spread thunderstorms aren't expected at this time. The rain area should move east after 10 or 11am, giving way to some sunshine and mild weather into the afternoon. Most places will see highs in the 70s. A cold front may bring a few showers or thunderstorms Wednesday evening, with cooler air moving in for about one day behind the front. Highs Thursday will be in the lower 60s. We see another warm up by the weekend.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist