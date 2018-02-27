Gun Debate: Students, business owners share thoughts

In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people, many in Wichita Falls are discussing the power of guns.

MSU students like Kayla White believe guns are the cause of mass shootings.

"I'm personally against it because there have been so many shootings lately,"White said. "All that has been really coming from it are thoughts and prayers and not actual gun control which we should be focusing on,"

However, Jimmy Carpenter, the GunCo Arms manager, thinks the opposite.

"No amount of gun laws is really going to change the fact that a bad person can get a hold of this weapon period," Carpenter said. "Basically all your doing is making it harder for a law-abiding citizen to get a hold of this weapon that wants to protect himself so he's not outgunned."

In fact, Carpenter said protecting themselves and their loved ones with a gun is what a lot of people want to do when a shooting takes place.

"Unfortunately usually when there are mass shootings in the United States we see an increase in foot traffic in a gun store," Carpenter said. "Unfortunately it takes an event like that to make it happen."

In light of the armed deputy who's being criticized for failing to confront the Florida high school gunman, MSU student Jesse Shores said what he did was wrong.

"I actually trained to be a police officer for a very long time before I came back to school and I mean that's one of the first things you've got to do. You got to understand that you're going to have to put yourself in harm's way even if you don't want to," Shores said. "If you can't do that there is no reason you should be a police officer."

White said Australia's gun laws might be the solution for our country. Australia has some of the strictest gun laws following the Port Arthur massacre where 35 people were killed.

