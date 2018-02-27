Air Force ends grounding of T-6A Texas II planes - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Air Force ends grounding of T-6A Texas II planes

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The blue and red T-6's, like the one pictured above, were temporarily grounded at all U.S. Air Force Bases. (Source: KAUZ) The blue and red T-6's, like the one pictured above, were temporarily grounded at all U.S. Air Force Bases. (Source: KAUZ)

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE (KAUZ) -

Sheppard Air Force Base and other military installations can begin flying the T-6A Texas II.

On Tuesday, the Air Education and Training Command said it would begin flying that style of aircraft following the grounding of the plane over concerns that some pilots suffered potentially deadly physiological events that include hypoxia.

According to an Air Force press release, Major General Patrick Doherty ordered the pause beginning February 1 to allow the air force to try and find out what is causing the issues.

