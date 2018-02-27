Air Force ends grounding of T-6A Texas II planes

T-6 Texan II operations have been put on an operational pause by the 19th Air Force commander after a series of unexplained physiological events occurred at multiple air force bases including Sheppard Air Force Base.

The blue and red T-6's, like the one pictured above, were temporarily grounded at all U.S. Air Force Bases. (Source: KAUZ)

Sheppard Air Force Base and other military installations can begin flying the T-6A Texas II.

On Tuesday, the Air Education and Training Command said it would begin flying that style of aircraft following the grounding of the plane over concerns that some pilots suffered potentially deadly physiological events that include hypoxia.

According to an Air Force press release, Major General Patrick Doherty ordered the pause beginning February 1 to allow the air force to try and find out what is causing the issues.

