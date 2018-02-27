New crime unit comes to Montague Co.

Montague County law enforcement has a new tool to help put criminals behind bars.

The county brought back its Crime Stoppers unit which will be certified by the end of February. The county disbanded its unit more than 10 years ago.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said one of the reasons was they did not get many callers. The calls used to be directed to sheriff's office which made people nervous they would be recognized.

The new unit's board chairman Karen Bolich, who has 30 years of law enforcement experience including working as a police liaison for Crime Stoppers, said they changed that. The tip line calls will not be answered in the county, state or country. Bolich said the calls will be answered in Canada.

"I don't know that's the glory of it," Bolich said. "You don't know who's on the end of that line."

She said that can lead to more people calling in and helping out.

As of now, Crime Stoppers USA, report they have helped arrest more than 715 thousand criminals, clear more than a million cases and seized almost $3 billion dollars in drug money.

Montague County residents said they hope the unit can help them with their crime situation.

"We've had a terrible problem with vandalism," Majorie Hess said. "Crime is a very serious problem and I think every citizen needs to be involved."

"This will be a more organized effort to invite them to do that and be beneficial in staying ahead of the crime rate," Charles Nichols said.

The unit has 15 board members and two coordinators that work with law enforcement.

Bolich said the group needs help to get started. They are asking for at least $2,500 in donations. Bolich said to deliver any donations to 192 Private Road Bowie, TX 76230.

