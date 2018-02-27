Social media becoming new platform for political ads

Political ads like John Gillespie's skittle ad are being seen predominately on social media. (Source: KAUZ)

Political ads on TV have been the way for candidates to reach out to voters for years. But that trend is starting to change.

Social media is becoming the new platform, particularly in races going on across Texoma.

It all started in the 2016 presidential election. Many people saw the success President Donald Trump had in his campaign targeting his base with social media, and saving money.

"We just had a presidential candidate in 2016 that was able to win a presidential election primarily on social media advertising and in-person appearances," Chair of the Midwestern State Political Science Department, Dr. Steve Garrison said. "So it's created a new model for how to win."

Dr. Garrison thinks more candidates are trying to do the same and it has opened the door for more people to run in politics.

"Stacy Dash announced that she was going to run for state legislature in California," he said. "I don't think you have to work in the traditional channels of working your way up in your political party to run for office."

Dr. Garrison said it's becoming more popular to bypass political parties and go directly to the voters and donors.

He says only time will tell whether it's a fad that fizzles out over time. In the meantime, you will continue to see adds circulating your new feed.

Dr. Garrison said they are even seeing more of a social media presence in the Student Government Association elections across campus.

He added that there are also some disadvantages to using social media as a platform. He said it can lead to a lot of information being pushed out whether it's validated and true or not.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved.