HS Basketball Playoff scores and highlights: Feb 27

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Bowie's Gary Mosley goes for a layup in their 68-42 win over Peaster / Source: KAUZ Bowie's Gary Mosley goes for a layup in their 68-42 win over Peaster / Source: KAUZ
Reg. I-5A Quarterfinal

Rider   42
Wyatt  56
RID: Ty Caswell/Ben Moffat 9 pts each

Reg. I-4A Quarterfinals

#7 Hirschi  52
#9 Wylie    58
F/OT
HIR: Rashad Green 20 pts

#23 Burkburnett    82
#11 Mid. Heritage  85
BURK: Jacob Williams 30 pts, Jalen White 22, Kendarius Horton 18

Reg. I-3A Quarterfinal

#4 Peaster  42
#10 Bowie   68
BOW: Justin Franklin 19 pts, Daniel Mosley 18

Reg. Semifinal: #10 Bowie vs Crane, 6 p.m. Friday at Midland College

