HS Diamond scores and highlights: Feb. 27 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Diamond scores and highlights: Feb. 27

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
City View's Hailey Nunez hits a 3-run home run vs. Windthorst / Source:KAUZ City View's Hailey Nunez hits a 3-run home run vs. Windthorst / Source:KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Softball

District 5-5A

Denison  10 (0-1)
WFHS     11 (1-0)
WF: Emma Kuhrt 2 RBI

Sherman  7 (1-0)
Rider        1 (0-1)

Non-District

Archer City   1
Burkburnett  8
BURK: Jocelyn Bright 7 IP, 15 K, Jade Hill 2/4, 2B, 2 RBI, Tayler Tournay 3 R

Petrolia   2
Graham  6

Henrietta  0
Vernon   10
VER: Caroline Taylor 3/4, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI Avery Kinney 2/3, HR, 2 RBI

Windthorst       7
#13 City View  8
CV: Hailey Nunez 3-R HR, Whitney Zaloski 3 RBI, Maddie Chalenburg 4 H

Baseball

Non-District

Olney  26
Hirschi   6

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly