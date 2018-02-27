HS Soccer scores and highlights: Feb. 27 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: Feb. 27

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WFHS's Alex Ramirez celebrates after scoring a goal in the Coyotes' 3-2 win vs Denton Braswell / Source: KAUZ WFHS's Alex Ramirez celebrates after scoring a goal in the Coyotes' 3-2 win vs Denton Braswell / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Braswell         2 (3-4-2)
Wichita Falls  3 (6-1-3)
WF: Alex Ramirez, Adrian Botello, Johan Hernandez G each

District 3-4A

Bridgeport  6 (5-0)
Hirschi       3 (0-5)
HIR: Oscar Rico Dominguez, Shaughnessy Emmanuel, Jose Chavarria G each

Decatur        4 (4-1)
Burkburnett  1 (1-4)
BURK: Jayden Bale G

Girls

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  1 (6-2-2)
Braswell         0 
WF: Aeriana Caldwell G

District 3-4A

Bridgeport  2 
Hirschi        1 (4-1)
HIR: Michinsi Montoya G

Decatur        4
Burkburnett  0 (0-4-1)

