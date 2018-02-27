Speech and diversity training was hosted by the Junior League of Wichita Falls Tuesday.
The goal is to bring conversation about diversity and inclusion to our community.
Tuesday's guest speaker, Vicki Floyd Clark, has devoted the past 30 years to inspiring organizations and business leaders.
The Junior League of Wichita Falls is a group of women leaders that train volunteers to go out into the community to host,
projects, events and fundraisers. Any woman can join.
Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.
Sheppard Air Force Base and other military installations can begin flying the T-6A Texas II.
Montague County law enforcement has a new tool to put criminals behind bars. The county brought back its Crime Stoppers unit which will be certified by the end of February. The county disbanded its unit more than 10 years ago. Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said one of the reasons was they did not get many callers.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Plaza Parkway.
