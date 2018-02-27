Speech and diversity training - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Speech and diversity training

By Jeremy Andrews, Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -


Speech and diversity training was hosted by the Junior League of Wichita Falls Tuesday.
The goal is to bring conversation about diversity and inclusion to our community.
Tuesday's guest speaker, Vicki Floyd Clark, has devoted the past 30 years to inspiring organizations and business leaders. 
The Junior League of Wichita Falls is a group of women leaders that train volunteers to go out into the community to host,
projects, events and fundraisers. Any woman can join.

