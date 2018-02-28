City approves Vernon ISD on campus officer

Vernon Independent School Department will soon have its own officer on campus.

At last Tuesday night’s city commissioners meeting city leaders approved hiring a School Resource Officer.

Jeff Byrd, Vernon ISD Superintendent, said this has been in the works for quite some time, but the recent high school shooting is adding to the urgency to make this happen.

“The scare in Florida for many different factors is very concerning, and our number one priority is keeping our students safe,” said Superintendent Byrd.

The officer will work at the secondary campuses during school days and with the Vernon PD when school is out.

The district will pay 70-percent of the SRO's salary and the city agreed to pick up the remaining 30-percent.

Off-duty officers will fill the position starting in March until someone takes on the job permanently.

