City approves Vernon ISD on campus officer

The push to rename a Vernon street to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior remained at a standstill Tuesday night.
The push to rename a Vernon street to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior remained at a standstill Tuesday night.
At last Tuesday night’s city commissioners meeting city leaders approved hiring a School Resource Officer.
At last Tuesday night’s city commissioners meeting city leaders approved hiring a School Resource Officer.
Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.
Officials said Jared Kushner has been stripped of his access to the nation’s top secrets following a downgrade in his security clearance.
Sheppard Air Force Base and other military installations can begin flying the T-6A Texas II.
Sheppard Air Force Base and other military installations can begin flying the T-6A Texas II.