Driver Walks Away from Single-Car Accident

By Angie Lankford, Producer
The remains of a vehicle after a single-car accident (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A driver is lucky to be alive after a late night car accident.

Authorities say it happened near Burnett Ranch Road along U.S. 287 around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Electra Fire Department and Wichita County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene.

Crews say the driver went off the road for an unknown reason, causing the car to roll multiple times.

Authorities say he was not injured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

    The remains of a vehicle after a single-car accident (Source: KAUZ)
