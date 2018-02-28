UPDATE: Woman accused of injuring a child now in police custody, more details released

We have learned new information in the case of a Wichita Falls woman who is suspected of intentionally causing harm to a 2-year-old child.

Ashley Nicole Johnson, 27, is charged with Injury to a Child which is a 1st Degree Felony.

According to court documents, Wichita Falls police were called to the Kell West Hospital's Emergency Room on January 10. When officers arrived they made contact with the ER staff who said a 2-year-old male had been brought into the ER earlier in the night with burns to the lower left leg and foot.

Officers talked to the victim's mother who said the child had been picked up from the home of his father and stepmother that evening when she had noticed the burns. She said she was told the burns were accidental and the child had burned his own foot in his bath water.

Officers said in the court documents that they looked at the wounds on the boy and they could see a distinct line on the child's leg where it appeared the leg had been held in water. He also said the child had bruising on the upper part of the leg where it appeared someone was holding the victim tightly.

Investigators then went to the home where the child had been picked up from and talked to Johnson who reportedly told them she had been home alone with the child while his father was at work. She said the child had become stuck between the bathtub and toilet and turned the hot water on "full blast" after she had left him in the bathroom to go get a towel after his bath. She denied intentionally hurting the victim.

The child was transferred to the Parkland Hospital pediatric burn unit for further treatment. He later had to undergo a skin graft surgery to repair the damage. A doctor at Parkland who specializes in child abuse cases said, in her opinion, the injuries were consistent with an "immersion burn" and were not consistent with an accident in the bathtub.

Johnson was taken into custody by Wichita Falls police on Wednesday.

Stay with us for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

