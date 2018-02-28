Warrant issued for woman accused of injuring a child

Newschannel 6 has learned a warrant has been issued for Ashley Johnson, 27, for Injury to a Child. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said on January 10 officers were dispatched to the Kell West Regional Hospital around 9:30 p.m. for an injury to a child call.

When police arrived, they found a two-year-old boy with burns to his foot and lower leg as well as facial injuries. Officers said the alleged incident occurred at a home in the 2900 block of Parish Street.

According to police, no arrests were made that night but the case was turned over to investigators.

On Wednesday morning, WFPD confirmed a warrant has been issued for Ashley Johnson, 27, in connection with this incident.

As of late Wednesday morning, Johnson has not been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this story.

