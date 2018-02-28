Warrant issued for woman accused of injuring a child

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.
Newschannel 6 has learned a warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old woman for Injury to a Child.
Newschannel 6 has learned a warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old woman for Injury to a Child.
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.
Friday is the last day to drop off non-perishable foods at Wichita Falls businesses for the annual "Food Fight" hosted by Junior League of Wichita Falls.
Friday is the last day to drop off non-perishable foods at Wichita Falls businesses for the annual "Food Fight" hosted by Junior League of Wichita Falls.
At last Tuesday night’s city commissioners meeting city leaders approved hiring a School Resource Officer.
At last Tuesday night’s city commissioners meeting city leaders approved hiring a School Resource Officer.