Wichita Falls drinkable water reuse project unveiled

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A ribbon has been cut and water is now being pumped into Lake Arrowhead from what was formerly known as the Wastewater Treatment plant but has been renamed the Resource Recovery Facility.

The completed indirect potable reuse project will keep Lake Arrowhead 60 percent full 98 percent of the time.

Mayor Stephen Santellana says it’s fitting it rained the day it was unveiled and it will now be raining every day in Wichita Falls with this new project.

