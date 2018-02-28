Wichita Falls drinkable water reuse project unveiled

A ribbon has been cut and water is now being pumped into Lake Arrowhead from what was formerly known as the Wastewater Treatment plant but has been renamed the Resource Recovery Facility.

The completed indirect potable reuse project will keep Lake Arrowhead 60 percent full 98 percent of the time.

Mayor Stephen Santellana says it’s fitting it rained the day it was unveiled and it will now be raining every day in Wichita Falls with this new project.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Alex Achten will have more on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.