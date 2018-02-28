Tiny Tot Olympics is this Friday

Tiny Tot Olympics is an event being hosted by Early Head Start this Friday. (Source: KAUZ)

The Winter Olympics may be over but the Tiny Tots Olympics are about to begin.

Atzhiri Acosta and Heather L'esperance with Early Head Start stopped by our studios on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the community event.

It will take place on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Branch YMCA at 302 Tulsa Street.

The event will have health and developmental activities for parents and their children from 6 months to three years old.

It is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend this free event. For more information, click here.

