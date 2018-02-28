Archer City school bus involved in crash - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Archer City school bus involved in crash

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
An accident on TX-79 South in Archer City involved a school bus and two pickup trucks Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma) An accident on TX-79 South in Archer City involved a school bus and two pickup trucks Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)
ARCHER CITY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A three-vehicle accident in Archer City, involving a school bus, ended with no major injuries on Wednesday. 

Crews on the scene said a pickup truck struck another truck from behind and caused it to run into an Archer City ISD school bus on TX-79 South. 

15 students were on the bus according to law enforcement officials. Traffic was backed up briefly while the scene was cleared but as of 1:45 p.m. the roadway was back open.

