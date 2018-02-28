DPS reminds voters to have photo ID's

Texas DPS wants to remind Texas voters to have an acceptable form of photo identification at the polls on Primary Election Day on March 6. (Source: RNN)

Election Identification Certificates (EIC) are available year-round at Texas drivers license offices. DPS will have Saturday hours at select drivers license offices to help ensure people have access to EIC's.

Those who do not have and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID have additional options at the polls. For more information on acceptable forms of identification and other options, click here.

