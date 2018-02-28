DPS reminds voters to have photo ID's

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is resigning.
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.
We have learned two more Burkburnett Police Department officers have been added to a lawsuit against three officers and the City of Burkburnett.
Newschannel 6 has learned a warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old woman for Injury to a Child.
