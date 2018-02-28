Annual Fill the Boot campaign kicking off

Members of both the Wichita Falls Fire Department and and the Professional Fire Fighters Association Local #432 are getting ready to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) by kicking off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.

For more than 60 years, firefighters have walked the streets with boots in hand asking people to make a donation to the MDA.

This campaign will run Thursday through Saturday, March 1-3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in various places around the city with the main location being at Kemp and Call Field.

Funds raised will help families of kids and adults with Muscular Dystrophy as well as help fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs.

For more information on Muscular Dystrophy as well as the Fill the Boot campaign, click here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved