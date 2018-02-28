Two officers added to lawsuit against police, City of Burkburnett

On Wednesday afternoon depositions began in a civil lawsuit between a Wichita Falls woman and a Burkburnett Police officer and the city of Burkburnett.
On Wednesday afternoon depositions began in a civil lawsuit between a Wichita Falls woman and a Burkburnett Police officer and the city of Burkburnett.
Some Texoma school districts are re-evaluating safety procedures including whether or not to have resource officers following the horrific school shooting in Florida. On Tuesday, Vernon ISD announced it will hire a resource officer. Other districts are using a different form of security.
Copyright 2018. RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved.
Some Texoma school districts are re-evaluating safety procedures including whether or not to have resource officers following the horrific school shooting in Florida. On Tuesday, Vernon ISD announced it will hire a resource officer. Other districts are using a different form of security.
Copyright 2018. RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved.
A man was arrested after a fire investigation.
A man was arrested after a fire investigation.
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Kenny Chesney created a foundation to provide aid for Irma’s victims.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Kenny Chesney created a foundation to provide aid for Irma’s victims.
A Wichita Falls man has been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail charged with Injury to a Child, which is a first-degree felony.
A Wichita Falls man has been booked into the Wichita Co. Jail charged with Injury to a Child, which is a first-degree felony.