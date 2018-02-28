Chilly North Wind, Sunshine Returns

A cold front arrived in north Texas and we'll notice its impact this morning. Cloud will give way to sunshine later this morning. North winds are strong in the wake of the front, adding a chill to the air. This afternoon will be sunny with highs near 60. Friday morning will be cold with clear skies and morning lows in the 30s, but nice and warm in the afternoon. Clouds will return Saturday but that won't prevent us from making it to near 70. A chance of rain and strong winds come Sunday, when highs will be in the 70s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist