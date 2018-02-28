Evening Rain Chances

Scattered showers and storms will continue this evening, especially across the eastern half of the area. A cold front will push though later tonight bringing blustery north winds and cooler temperatures back to the area for Thursday. Highs with mostly sunny skies will be in the lower 60s. Any cool down we see will not last long. Look for south winds a nice warming trend for Friday and this weekend. There may be another chance for rain around Sunday.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist