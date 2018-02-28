Wichita Falls Spring compost giveaway

The city of Wichita Falls will be giving away free compost to gardeners and yard enthusiasts who participate in the city's Choose to Reuse program. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The compost will be given away at the Wichita Falls Organics Facility during the Sanitation Department’s Compost Giveaway Saturday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The limit is one pickup truck or one 4x8 trailer load per person. Those wanting compost must provide a City of Wichita Falls water bill showing the $3.00 recycling program charge.

The Wichita Falls Landfill is located at 10984 Wiley Road.

