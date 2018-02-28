New monitor room unveiled at Patsy's House - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

New monitor room unveiled at Patsy's House

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Patsy's House of Wichita Falls is expanding to better serve their clients and those who work closely with the child advocacy center.

Law enforcement, Child Protective Services, and anyone else that works with the group can sit and monitor interviews that are done with children.

The room that they had in the past was small, and Patsy's House wanted to expand to better accommodate the number of people that need to be present for interviews.

"It allows them to be able to spread out and not be cramped to be able to comfortably do the work they're doing during these toughest cases," said Executive Director Denise Roberts.

Patsy's House got the money to furnish the new room through a grant.

The new room was being used for storage when the organization decided to put it to use.

