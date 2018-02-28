Patsy's House launching fundraiser to raise awareness

Patsy's house in Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Police Association are raising money to get ready for Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The organizations are in the early stages of making t-shirts to sell to the community as an additional fundraiser ahead of their annual pinwheel campaign that will take place in April.

"We are in the early stages, and as we get closer to April, we will get those and have those out, and we will be working together and have a fundraiser and raise t-shirts to raise awareness," said Denise Robert, Executive Director.

The annual Patsy's Pinwheel display will take place Saturday, April 7 at Patterson Honda on Old Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls.

