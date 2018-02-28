Patsy's House launching fundraiser to raise awareness

Equifax says 2.4 million additional Americans were impacted by last year's breach, bringing the total to 147.9 million victims. The newly impacted customers had much less data stolen, however, Equifax says.
Equifax says 2.4 million additional Americans were impacted by last year's breach, bringing the total to 147.9 million victims. The newly impacted customers had much less data stolen, however, Equifax says.
Patsy's house in Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Police Association are raising money to get ready for Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Patsy's house in Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Police Association are raising money to get ready for Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Patsy's House of Wichita Falls is expanding to better serve their clients and those who work closely with the child advocacy center.
Patsy's House of Wichita Falls is expanding to better serve their clients and those who work closely with the child advocacy center.
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
Yesterday, the Air Force lifted the operational hold on the trainer aircraft T-6 Texan II after concerns of pilots experiencing hypoxia. Since the planes were grounded for about a month, the students at Sheppard Air Force Base will have to catch up on training.
Yesterday, the Air Force lifted the operational hold on the trainer aircraft T-6 Texan II after concerns of pilots experiencing hypoxia. Since the planes were grounded for about a month, the students at Sheppard Air Force Base will have to catch up on training.