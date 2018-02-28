Fire investigation leads to mans arrest

A man was arrested after a fire investigation.

On January 22 at around 2:10 a.m., firefighters arrived at an apartment fire in the 910 block of East Scott. They saw flames coming from the roof and began working on it. Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department spoke with Aaron Joe Stephenson who said he got into an altercation with a woman and thought she and another man were going to kill him.

Stephenson said he ran into his apartment and locked the door. He said he thought he heard the two trying to break in, so he threw a blanket on the stove to catch it on fire and make smoke to scare the two away.

Stephenson said the blanket caught on fire and he jumped out a window to escape. He also said he hadn't slept for two days and had also been on Methamphetamine. He was treated for burns at United Regional.

Stephenson is now in the Wichita County jail on an Arson charge. His bond is set at $5,000.

