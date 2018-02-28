Fire investigation leads to mans arrest

President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
It's taken years to complete, but water is now pumping from the Wichita Falls Resource Recovery Facility into Lake Arrowhead.
A man was arrested after a fire investigation.
On Wednesday University Kiwanis of Wichita Falls hosted a forum for two Texas Senate District 30 Candidates.
Some Texoma school districts are re-evaluating safety procedures including whether or not to have resource officers following the horrific school shooting in Florida. On Tuesday, Vernon ISD announced it will hire a resource officer. Other districts are using a different form of security.
Copyright 2018. RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved.
