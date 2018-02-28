MSU holds business etiquette dinner

President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
Hirschi High held a poetry slam tonight in celebration of Black History Month.
The Dillard College of Business at Midwestern State University held a business etiquette seminar/dinner Wednesday.
It's taken years to complete, but water is now pumping from the Wichita Falls Resource Recovery Facility into Lake Arrowhead.
A man was arrested after a fire investigation.
