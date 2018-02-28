MSU holds business etiquette dinner

The Dillard College of Business at Midwestern State University held a business etiquette seminar/dinner Wednesday. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The Dillard College of Business at Midwestern State University held a business etiquette seminar/dinner Wednesday.

The dinner was held in Comanche Suites in the Clark Student Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

The goal of the dinner was to help students learn the soft skills of communication and interpersonal interaction that many business professionals say many of today’s college graduates lack.

The event was jointly sponsored by both the Dillard College of Business and the Career Management Center at MSU.

