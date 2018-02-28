MSU holds business etiquette dinner - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU holds business etiquette dinner

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Dillard College of Business at Midwestern State University held a business etiquette seminar/dinner Wednesday.

The dinner was held in Comanche Suites in the Clark Student Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

The goal of the dinner was to help students learn the soft skills of communication and interpersonal interaction that many business professionals say many of today’s college graduates lack.

The event was jointly sponsored by both the Dillard College of Business and the Career Management Center at MSU.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

