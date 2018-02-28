Area athletes sign college letters of intent

Seven Wichita Falls High School seniors, including six from the Lady Coyote soccer team, signed Wednesday to play at the next level!

Half-dozen from Old High soccer sign

Three will stay together, heading up to Chickasha, Oklahoma to join the Drovers of USAO. Emma Antill, Janae Sanchez and Alyssa Mullins will join their former Old High teammate Reilly Anderson, and former Rider standout Makena Wood at USAO. All five girls played together for Liverpool FC Texoma in club soccer.

"We play on the same club team," Antill said Wednesday. "So it was pretty easy [being scouted together], considering the coach was at our games and watching all of us. So he kinda just picked us up from there. It's really exciting knowing that I'll be with my friends, from this year and a former friend from last year."

Two more Lady Coyotes will head off to McMurry, as twin sisters Ashland and Tagan will be War Hawks next season. They said they had considered attending different schools, but McMurry gave them both the best opportunity.

"We work so well together," Tagan said. "We know each other's strengths and weaknesses. And I feel like on the field it really helps us and helps our team, too. [Ashland] usually plays defense, I play midfield and we'll just go up the field together. They like how we work and how funny we are on the field together. So it's really a cool experience that they saw with us."

Chloe Rodriguez will head down to South Texas to play for the University of Houston-Victoria. The Jaguars are coached by former Midwestern State graduate assistant Adrian Rigby.

She said she's looking forward to the school, and being down near the Gulf.

"It's a very pretty location," she said. "I'm actually only 22 minutes from the beach, so that's very nice and I'll hopefully 'get my tan on.'"

She added: "Getting to play at the next level has always been my dream in soccer, ever since I was younger."

Davis signs to play volleyball

One more Lady Coyote signed to play college volleyball on Wednesday. Jasmine Davis will play for Cedar Valley College in Lancaster. She was a first-team All-District 5-5A selection and Academic All-State 'Elite' as a senior.

She said the day was bittersweet.

"I'm very excited," she said. "I get to continue something I love to do, as well as experience new places, meet new people, new team. It's nice. It's kind of a sad experience to leave high school, but it's also, you know, exciting to experience new things, meet new people. I'm really excited for the future."

Lady Blue to play college softball

On Tuesday, another Texoma athlete signed to play at the next level. Graham softball's Aubree Beggs will compete for Weatherford College next year. A three-year starter for the Lady Blues, Beggs was District 6-4A Defensive MVP and Graham's Gold Glove winner as a junior in 2017.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved