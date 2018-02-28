Four Mustangs earn All-LSC nods, Rydell takes academic honors

Midwestern State's dynamic duo of Brandon Neel and Devante Pullum earned All-Lone Star Conference honors Wednesday night at the league's championship banquet.



Neel earned second-team honors after finishing the regular season ranked third in the league in scoring at 19.2 points per game while pulling down a team-high 5.9 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game.



The senior from Cincinnati, Ohio scored in double figures in each of his last 20 games and notched at least 20 points 11 times this season. He erupted for a career-high 32 points earlier this month at Eastern New Mexico after netting 30 earlier this season at Western State (Colo.).



Neel finished the regular season with a flourish averaging 23.8 points over his last five games and is scoring 20.1 points over his last 20 contests.



Neel was an honorable mention All-LSC pick last season.



MSU coach Nelson Haggerty calls Pullum the best on-the-ball defender in the league. The rest of the coach backed him up in voting the senior from Little Elm, Texas to the all-defensive team.



The 5-10 point also earned honorable mention All-LSC honors averaging a career-best 13.7 points per game while ranking third in the league dishing out 4.7 assists.



Midwestern State takes on UT Permian Basin in the quarterfinal round of the LSC Postseason Tournament Friday afternoon at Dr Pepper Arena in Frisco. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Mercelita, Taylor take honorable mentions

Seniors Micheline Mercelita and Whitney Taylor garnered Honorable Mention All-Lone Star Conference accolades, the league announced Wednesday at the annual awards banquet.



Taylor earned her third All-Conference recognition after being named Honorable Mention in both 2016 and 2017. The Melissa product became MSU's all-time 3-point leader on Feb. 20 with a pair of treys against Cameron. The senior leads the team, averaging 9.9 points per game this season. In her storied four-year career, Taylor has averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 73 starts.



Mercelita was named Honorable Mention All-Conference, averaging 9.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in LSC play. On the season, the Edinburg native notched seven double-double performances and had MSU's first 20-rebound night since the 2014-15 season.



The Mustangs open up play at the 2018 Lone Star Conference Championships tomorrow against 23rd-ranked West Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. in Frisco.

Rydell earns LSC academic honors

Senior guard Kristin Rydell earned the Lone Star Conference Academic Player of the Year award the league announced on Wednesday at the annual awards banquet. The Hutto native is the first women's player to earn the distinction for Midwestern State.



Rydell boasts a 3.85 GPA in MSU's nursing program while averaging 8.3 points per game this season. She's scored at least 10 points on seven occasions this season, including a season-high of 19 against Angelo State, draining four 3-pointers.



The five-time LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll recipient repeated as a selection on the All-Academic team, becoming the first player in program history to receive Academic All-Conference acclaim twice in her career.



The Mustangs open up play at the 2018 Lone Star Conference Championships tomorrow against 23rd-ranked West Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. in Frisco.

