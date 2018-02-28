Hirschi High celebrates black history month with poetry - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hirschi High celebrates black history month with poetry

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Hirschi High School held a poetry slam tonight in celebration of Black History Month.

Students were showing off their creativity through spoken-word, dance, and song.

Teachers even got involved by playing musical numbers that paid homage to the originators of jazz and the blues. They say the purpose of the event wasn't *just* to celebrate black history, but to also give students an outlet to express themselves in their own way.

