Hirschi High celebrates black history month with poetry

Hirschi High School held a poetry slam tonight in celebration of Black History Month.

Students were showing off their creativity through spoken-word, dance, and song.

Teachers even got involved by playing musical numbers that paid homage to the originators of jazz and the blues. They say the purpose of the event wasn't *just* to celebrate black history, but to also give students an outlet to express themselves in their own way.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved