I.D.E.A WF hold orientation for annual business competition

President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.
Yesterday, the Air Force lifted the operational hold on the trainer aircraft T-6 Texan II after concerns of pilots experiencing hypoxia. Since the planes were grounded for about a month, the students at Sheppard Air Force Base will have to catch up on training.
The first orientation for I.D.E.A. WF kicked off at Midwestern State University tonight. This is the 9th year for this competition.
Kinky, curly, twists..braids…and Bantu knots…Wichita Falls salon owner Jerrica Castle says it's all about embracing one's own unique natural beauty
Hirschi High held a poetry slam tonight in celebration of Black History Month.
