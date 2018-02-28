I.D.E.A WF hold orientation for annual business competition - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

I.D.E.A WF hold orientation for annual business competition

By Camille Connor, Multimedia Journalist
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The first orientation for I.D.E.A. WF kicked off at Midwestern State University tonight. This is the 9th year for this competition. The top winners take home a cash reward and donations that will help get their winning business plans off paper and into the real world.

The director of MSU's Small Business Development Center took the time to talk about their agency's involvement with the competition and how they plan to help the entrepreneurs.

Vanda Culler said, “The Small Business Development Center works in 11 counties. We provide business consulting training and research, which leads to a natural connection to the I.D.E.A WF business plan competition. Applicants submit an executive summary and if they so choose we offer our services to assist them in developing that executive summary.”

You have to pay an entry fee to be in the competition, but getting help from the Small Business Development Center is free.

There will be two more orientations held on March 5 and March 8. For more information visit ideawf.com

