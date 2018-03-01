Sheppard Air Force pilots pressed to catch up on training hours

Yesterday, the Air Force lifted the operational hold on the trainer aircraft T-6 Texan II after concerns of pilots experiencing hypoxia. Since the planes were grounded for about a month, the students at Sheppard Air Force Base will have to catch up on training.

The Director of Public Affairs spoke about what their strategy will be, to ensure students graduate on time. He said, “We expect that they'll be flying some weekend hours for the next few months. So, we're going to be working the extra hours to get those flights in, to get those students graduated on time so they can get to their operational course…”

He's confident they will get caught up by May, and said their number one priority is the safety of their instructors and students.

