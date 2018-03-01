Two WF men sentenced for part in drug ring

Equifax says 2.4 million additional Americans were impacted by last year's breach, bringing the total to 147.9 million victims. The newly impacted customers had much less data stolen, however, Equifax says.
Not much is known about these sixgill sharks - including how many there are - because they live in deep waters and aren't often encountered by humans.
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.
The Department of Public Safety is looking for a man with ties to Amarillo who is on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.
Two men from Wichita Falls were sentenced this week for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in Wichita Falls.
