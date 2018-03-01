Two WF men sentenced for part in drug ring - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Two WF men sentenced for part in drug ring

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Darrell Ray Ellington was sentenced on Monday, February 26, before U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor following guilty pleas. (Source: WCSO)
Craig Lain was sentenced on Monday, February 26, before U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor following guilty pleas. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Two men from Wichita Falls were sentenced this week for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in Wichita Falls. 

Darrell Ellington, 58, and Craig Lain, 56, were sentenced on Monday, February 26, before U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor following guilty pleas.

Ellington was sentenced to eight years and three months in federal prison. Lain was sentenced to one year and two months in federal prison. Eight other co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to their roles and were sentenced by Judge O'Connor in December 2017.

A list of those defendants can be found below:

Eric Lee Portier, 37, 188 months
Michael Brooks, 50, 120 months
Crystal Pond, 34, 107 months
Jon Alan Brooks, 54, 105 months
Mario Daniel Rodriguez, 26, 70 months
David Standridge, 52, 51 months
Bryan Tresenriter, 38, 46 months
Jaci Lea Carter, 28, 24 months

According to plea documents, the defendants conspired to obtain heroin and/or methamphetamine in Dallas and transport it back to Wichita Falls for distribution. 

The Wichita Co. DA's Office Drug Enforcement Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, and the Wichita Co. Sheriff's Office investigated the case with assistance from the United States Marshal Service, Decatur Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, and Wichita Falls Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Myria Boehm prosecuted.

