Reward increased for Amarillo wanted fugitive

The reward for Carlos Rafael Benitez, 29, has been raised to $10,000 for information leading to his capture. Benitez is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Benitez has been wanted since March 2017. He has ties to Amarillo, Dallas, Grand Prairie and Arlington. Benitez stands five feet five inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

He has a tattoo of "BENITEZ" on his back and has a history of working in the tire service industry.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters "DPS" – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous.

