Elderly woman rushed to hospital following accident in WF - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Elderly woman rushed to hospital following accident in WF

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
An elderly woman was rushed to hospital Thursday after being struck by a truck on Prince Edward Drive. (Source: RNN Texoma) An elderly woman was rushed to hospital Thursday after being struck by a truck on Prince Edward Drive. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls Police responded to the scene of a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in the 4500 block of Prince Edward Drive on Thursday afternoon. 

According to police, around 1:34 p.m. a Chevy truck struck an elderly woman in the residential neighborhood. 

WFPD were on the scene investigating nearly an hour later. The woman was taken to the hospital. Officials said her condition is unknown at this time. 

The driver of the truck is working with police. Stay with RNN Texoma as we continue to follow this developing story. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

