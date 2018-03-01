Numbers in for Wichita Falls Regional Airport - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Numbers in for Wichita Falls Regional Airport

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The city of Wichita Falls has released the numbers for the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

According to a city press release, since the opening of the new terminal in December of 2014, passenger enplanements have remained at 74% capacity.

The inbound baggage issue has also been corrected as many customers used to have to wait in excess of 25 minutes to receive their baggage. Thanks to the joint effort between the airport and Envoy Airlines staff, wait times have been cut down to 14 minutes or less for incoming flights.

In the future, the regional airport will be providing updates in regards to airline information as well as all other services available.

