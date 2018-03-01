Centennial church set to reopen following roof collapse

Centennial church set to reopen following a roof collapse in the summer of 2017. (Source: RNN Texoma)

New Hope Baptist Church in Vernon is expected to hold services again in six weeks after its roof collapsed last summer.

More than 105 people attend the church which has been a staple of the city for 101 years.

It survived two fires, one in the 1940s and another in the 1960s. The damage the roof collapse caused came out to $60,000.

Vincent Whiteside, a church trustee, said insurance covered more than half of it and the congregation paid the rest, most of which came from donations.

Whiteside said several churchgoers, local business owners, contractors, and residents volunteered to help with the cleanup and donated materials which saved them thousands of dollars.

