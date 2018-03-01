Meals on Wheels weekend program in jeopardy

Meals on Wheels weekend program is in jeopardy in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN Texoma)

The weekend meals on wheels program might be taken away if the program doesn't raise $200,000 by the end of this month.

Meals on Wheels has 58 routes and delivers 850 meals every day.

The weekend program kicked off last year after learning 70 percent of their clients were either going hungry during the weekends or saving a portion of their meal during the week for the weekend.

