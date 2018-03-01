Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jaws of Life used in crash on Fairway and Southwest Parkway

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:17 p.m. first responders were dispatched to the popular intersection. Officials on the scene said a white truck was driving westbound on Southwest

Parkway on a green light when the driver of a tan minivan on the eastbound side attempted to make a left turn onto Fairway on a blinking yellow light.

The two vehicles collided and first responders had to use the jaws of life to get the driver of the minivan out of the vehicle. 

No other injuries were reported. Traffic was impacted while crews worked to clear the scene. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

