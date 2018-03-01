Historic Vernon church close to reopening

The "Fill The Boot" campaign is underway in Wichita Falls to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy and similar diseases.
A Vernon church is close to reopening its doors after severe weather collapsed the roof. New Hope Baptist Church shut down last summer for repairs. "It was gut-wrenching and we didn't know what to expect or what the outcome was going to be, of course," Vincent Whiteside a trustee for the church said. Severe storms caused more than $60,000 in damages.
A elderly woman has passed away after being hit by a vehicle in Wichita Falls.
The Weekend Meals on Wheels program ensures nearly a thousand seniors have something to eat every Saturday and Sunday and due to lack of funding, it could be going away soon.
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a collision at Fairway Blvd. and Southwest Parkway on Thursday afternoon.
