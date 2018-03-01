Redneck Olympics comes to WF - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Redneck Olympics comes to WF

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Redneck Olympics were in Wichita Falls this morning. (Source: RNN Texoma) The Redneck Olympics were in Wichita Falls this morning. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Redneck Olympics were in Wichita Falls this morning.

People gathered at the 50-Plus Zone at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

They took part in games such as redneck horseshoes, toilet paper toss, and pin the tee"f" on the redneck.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Public Health District to hold film festival

    Public Health District to hold film festival

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:58 PM EST2018-03-02 03:58:53 GMT
    The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be holding a smartphone film festival this March. (Source: RNN Texoma)The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be holding a smartphone film festival this March. (Source: RNN Texoma)
    The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be holding a smartphone film festival this March. (Source: RNN Texoma)The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be holding a smartphone film festival this March. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be holding a smartphone film festival this March. 

    The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be holding a smartphone film festival this March. 

  • Elderly woman passes away following accident in WF

    Elderly woman passes away following accident in WF

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:36 PM EST2018-03-02 03:36:20 GMT
    An elderly woman was rushed to hospital Thursday after being struck by a truck on Prince Edward Drive. (Source: RNN Texoma)An elderly woman was rushed to hospital Thursday after being struck by a truck on Prince Edward Drive. (Source: RNN Texoma)

    A elderly woman has passed away after being hit by a vehicle in Wichita Falls.

    A elderly woman has passed away after being hit by a vehicle in Wichita Falls.

  • WFFD and MLA fundraiser helping Texoma kid

    WFFD and MLA fundraiser helping Texoma kid

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:00 PM EST2018-03-02 01:00:13 GMT
    WFFD firefighters take donations from kids, including Eve. (Source: KAUZ)WFFD firefighters take donations from kids, including Eve. (Source: KAUZ)
    WFFD firefighters take donations from kids, including Eve. (Source: KAUZ)WFFD firefighters take donations from kids, including Eve. (Source: KAUZ)

    The "Fill The Boot" campaign is underway in Wichita Falls to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy and similar diseases.

    The "Fill The Boot" campaign is underway in Wichita Falls to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy and similar diseases.

    •   
Powered by Frankly