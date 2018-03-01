Career Education Center receives check from local organization

Staff at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center are celebrating. (Source: RNN Texoma)

Staff at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center celebrated Thursday morning.

The North Texas Home Builders Association presented a check to the Center that allows students to test out different career paths.

The check will let them continue doing just that.

Hundreds of people made it out for the debut.

The C-E-C opened for students last August.

