Public Health District to hold film festival

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be holding a smartphone film festival this March. (Source: RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be holding a smartphone film festival this March.

The theme is on the negative effects of tobacco.

Participants must live in Wichita County and no tobacco promotion is allowed. Business appropriate language must be used as well as cited sources and facts with the information. Film length should be between 1 and 2 minutes.

Awards will be given for most creative video's, best film imaging, best acting, best special effects, crowd favorite and best acting.

Submissions are due by Wednesday, March 21 and awards and showcase will be held on Saturday, March 31.

Videos can be submitted by emailing them to TPCCyouthcoalition@yahoo.com or #BreathfreeWC (Facebook/Twitter).

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

