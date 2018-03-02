Health District informs youth about the dangers of e-cigarettes

The number of young people buying e-cigarettes is on the rise in Wichita Falls. So, The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is trying to inform them about the affects products like JUULs have on the body.

JUULs are small, sleek, and electronic. They look like USB drives and come in flavors like crème brûlée and mango. They are currently the bestselling e-cigarette on the market.



Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist Amanda Kennedy says JUULs are more harmful than every other e-cigarette out there.

She said, “Now they’re actually using tobacco salt. So, it’s changing and making the nicotine levels higher in e-cigarettes.”

One e-liquid pod has the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

Kennedy also said most kids she talks with think e-cigarettes just contain water vapor and don’t have any nicotine. She wants to bust that myth.

She’s working with The Youth Tobacco Prevention Control Coalition (YTPCC) to inform young people throughout the community.

Alex Sanderson, the vice president of YTPCC says it’s important his peers know the dangers now before it’s too late, “…they’re so young, they need to know before they get addicted.”

The Health District and YTPCC will be hosting a smartphone film festival where people can enter films about the dangers of tobacco. Entries must be submitted by March 21 and the festival will be held on March 31. To learn more, click here.

