WFPD release identity of woman killed in accident on Thursday

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of the woman killed in a vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim's name was Yoshiko Wilson, she was 85 years old.

According to police, around 1:34 p.m. a Chevy truck struck Wilson as it was backing out of a driveway. She was taken to United Regional hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck is working with police and no charges have been filed at this time.

